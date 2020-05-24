Lorna Mae Gravell, passed away on April 29th, 2020, after a brief illness. She contracted the COVID-19 virus while she was a resident at an assisted-living facility in Fairfax, Va.



Growing up in Warren, Penn., Lorna attended Bucknell University where she met and married George Gravell. After their wedding in June 1950, Lorna settled in New Jersey, where she worked as Office Manager and Accountant in her husband's business office and raised two children. In 1983, Lorna and George retired to the Chesapeake Bay area of Maryland while also searching for a Florida residence. After finding and extensively renovating a home on Manasota Key in Englewood, they moved during 1984. From then on, Lorna spent half her time there while she and George pursued the "snowbird" lifestyle, "commuting" semiannually between their Florida and Maryland homes in their boat "Nazdar."



Avid boaters all their lives, Lorna and George traveled all over the world by sea, car and rail, from Antarctica to Europe to the Galapagos Islands and much in between. She never missed an opportunity to make a good and lasting memory as her personal collection of "knick-knacks" and other souvenirs of her travels, acquired all over the world, could attest. Lorna and George delighted in entertaining on Nazdar or in their bay-front home.



After George's death in 2015, Lorna moved to an assisted-living facility in Virginia to be close to her son and his wife, both of whom are retired career naval officers. During these years, Lorna was happy to be well-settled in a community she enjoyed, and was prominently active there. She also delighted in the close and frequent company of her family.



Lorna had a life-long mischievous streak, as all who knew her could attest. A "scamp" and sprightly spirit all her life, Lorna's sense of playfulness and her joy of life never faded. She always delighted those around her with a smile and a cheery countenance, well into her 91st year. She will be terribly missed by all who knew her, and by complete strangers who simply need to feel a little better for having met a Good Soul along the way.



Lorna is survived by her son William and her daughter-in-law Jacqueline, of Vienna, Va. She was predeceased by her husband George and her daughter Linda, and Lorna's ashes will join theirs in the Chesapeake Bay at a later date.



