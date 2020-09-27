Lorraine Grace Casey, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away from this life the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, after a sudden decline in health. She was surrounded and supported by her loving family and caregivers during the last days of her life. Lorraine was born in Omaha, Neb., but has been in Florida since 1990. She is survived by her three children, Jim Jr., LuAnn, Susan and their spouses, Denise, Gary, Henry, and her brother Butch. She had seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild who was born shortly after her passing. Lorraine was preceded in death by her son John, and her beloved husband Jim of 66 years, her two sisters Betty, and Sherry.



Lorraine was known for her warm heart, and never-ending smile. She was a woman of great knowledge and wisdom. If you were fortunate to have met her, you would have liked her immediately...she was just that kind of person. She had the most amazing blue sparkly eyes that just brought you in. You couldn't help but love her...



She and Jim raised their family in Santa Clara, Calif., and instilled in them a sense of adventure, countless family traditions, a love of travel, a respect for all kinds of animals, and a strong sense of commitment to family. Most remembered Lorraine's clever wit and storytelling ability. She was a keen observer, an interested and caring listener who remembered even the smallest details. Lorraine was the family member who everyone would turn to for birthday and anniversary dates, and we all couldn't wait for the Annual Christmas Calendar! Christmas was her favorite time of year, and she always decorated the house as if all the adult kids were home, hoping they would all come to gather once again. She made the most fabulous batches of cookies to share with all! One of the most important things in her life was her gardening, and she took pride in her yard. Her patience and perseverance and a love for living things to grow a garden or a beautiful flower. It brought her peace and happiness.



She will be dearly missed by her family and friends near and far. We will miss her carefree



"Don't worry be Happy" frame of mind!



Here's hoping that Lorraine is wearing her beautiful smile in heaven wearing her "best scarf" and even though she is gone she has left the legacy of her love and perseverance.



During this challenging time, a celebration of Lorraine's life will be announced when it's safe to gather again. So, when we gather, we may acknowledge and share both our joy in the gift that her life was to us, and the pain that her passing brings. In Sharing the joy and pain together, we lessen the pain and remember more clearly the joy. So, in her honor let's all wear our "best scarf" to celebrate her, Lorraine...



Finally, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation to Animal Rescue would be greatly appreciated.



