Lorraine Mullins Gallo Swaffield
SEPTEMBER 16, 1935 - MARCH 8, 2020
Lorraine (Waite) Mullins, Gallo, Swaffield age 84 of Lake Suzy, Fla. formerly of Chelsea Mass. Passed away unexpectedly on March 8, 2020 at Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte Fl. She was born Sept.16 1935 in Everett MA. to the late Edwin and Ellen ( Anderson ) Waite.
She attended the Everett school system, and graduated Everett High School in 1953. While there, she was on the EHS Honor Roll, The Secretarial Staff, Drama Cub and was part of the Gilbert and Sullivan Theatre Group. She was a Rainbow Girl and would also perform with her father in the Esso Variety Shows. She enjoyed her get togethers with her cousin Jackie, her friend Janet, along with other friends, that would include rollerskating, movies, swimming, singing and dancing.
She took college writing courses, and was a very talented writer of stories, songs, and poems. As an amazing journalist and photographer, she was the keeper of our family history. She was an avid reader, coin collector, and lover of world history. She was an outstanding professional secretary, bookkeeper, and accountant. She worked for Town and Country Fine Jewelry, in Chelsea MA. in the diamond department for twenty years before retiring.
She was a Proud, Loving, Caring and Devoted Mother, Nana, Great Nana, Wife, Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Cousin, Niece and Friend. She enjoyed family and friend get togethers, board and card games, attending musicals and plays, Dances at the Wonderland Ballroom, watching her Boston Red Sox, Florida Rays and Golf, collecting elephants and lighthouses, cooking, crossword puzzles and of course her lottery. She loved Hot air balloon rides, beautiful sunsets, and butterflies.
As a world traveler, she remained lifelong pen pals with all the friends she met in her travels. She was deeply spiritual, and a Proud member of the Unity Church of Peace in North Port, Fl, where she was a part of the Friday writing group and the Wednesday book club, a co-ordinater of the Fall Festival and often a Platform assistant. She was a champion of All people and animals. She was loved and adored by all who knew her. She leaves a Legacy of love, and will forever be sadly missed.
She is survived by her Devoted husband, James "Jim" Swaffield of Florida; Her Loving children: Lynn Ann (Mullins) Petersen and husband Bruce of Florida, Frank Mullins and wife Lisa of Massachusetts, Ronda (Mullins) Ponte and husband Charles of Florida, Lori (Mullins) Tivay and husband Kamyar of Massachusetts, Robert Mullins and wife Barbara of Massachusetts, Florence (Mullins) Repecko and husband Jay of New Hampshire, Nancy (Mullins) Tomasik and husband Stan of Florida. Her Cherished grandchildren: Michael Tomasik, John Repecko III, Lauren ( Repecko) Griffeth, Nick Ponte, Christopher Tomasik, Bobby Mullins, Robert Mullins Jr, Sean Mullins, Cassaundra Mullins. Adored great grandchildren: Shawn, Kylie, Thomas Griffeth. Dear brother Stanley Waite and wife Sandra of Florida and Dear sister/cousin Jacqueline "Jackie" (Ferguson) Goins and life companion Howard of Massachusetts.
She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and step children. She was Predeceased by her Beloved twin son's George and Reed Mullins, and grandson Ralph DiZoglio, Her late husband's George Mullins and Leo Gallo, and her late Parents Edwin and Ellen (Anderson) Waite.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Unity Church of Peace, 1250 Rutledge St. North Port, Fl. 34288; (941/423-8171). Special thanks to Rev. Donna Loflin for always being there for our mom.
Due to current events in our Country, the date noted could possibly change.