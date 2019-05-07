Lorraine V. Goodwyne, 97, of Punta Gorda, Florida died Saturday, May 04, 2019.



Lorraine was born February 9, 1922 to the late John and Minnie Nipper in Punta Gorda, Florida. She was a lifetime resident of Charlotte County and a graduate of Charlotte High School. Lorraine served as the Sheriff's Secretary for three Charlotte County Sheriffs, Jack Bent, Alan LeBeau and Glen Sapp. She also worked for the Charlotte County Clerk of the Circuit Court for 14 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda.



She is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Brenda L. (Spouse David) Dill of Punta Gorda; a son, Earl A. (Spouse Sharon) Goodwyne, Jr. of Punta Gorda; 4 grandchildren, Earl A. Goodwyne III, Gena Smith, Rebecca Goodwyne-Allee, and Johnna Filipowicz; and 5 great grandchildren, Somer, Sophia, Madison, Kelcie, and Cody. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl A. Goodwyne, who died in 1966.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Chapel, 215 Mary Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Interment will be private.



The Goodwyne family would like to thank the staff and care givers of Tidewell Hospice and the Harborview Acres ALF Administrator, Desirae Nelson and all their staff for their love and compassion they showed to our mother.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lorraine's name, may be made to First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, 459 Gill Street, Punta Gorda, FL 33950, or to, Florida Baptist Children's Homes, 4551 Camino Real Way, Fort Myers, FL 33966.



Friends may visit online a www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.



