|
|
Louis M. Long, Jr. passed away on March 12, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Lou was born on Sept. 21, 1939 in Montclair, N.J.
Lou, a graduate of Bloomfield College and Seton Hall University, began his career as a coach and history teacher in Maryland. His family relocated to Charlotte County in 1981 where he became a school
administrator. His most notable achievement was opening Murdock Middle School, which later became a recipient of the National Blue-Ribbon award. Lou and Judy later relocated to Savannah, Ga. in 1998 where he won the coveted Crystal Apple award for outstanding leadership as an associate superintendent of elementary education for 30 schools. After his retirement, they returned to Englewood in 2009, where he became adjunct professor at USF for elementary education. Lou's life
actions demonstrated a commitment and dedication for children's success and personal well-being and professional development for educators.
Lou loved serving his church and community. His greatest love and comfort were to serve his church, the Community Presbyterian Church in Englewood, where he served as an Elder and on many committees.
He was a past president of the Placida Rotary, where he also achieved the distinction of being named a Paul Harris fellow. Helping others was Lou's passion. In 2009 and 2010, Lou served as Event Chair for the
ACS . After his personal cancer diagnosis in 2010, Lou became the co-founder of the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, a non-profit organization designed to support members of the local community affected by cancer. His most recent community involvement was being a proud member of the Vote Yes for Success Referendum Steering Committee for Charlotte County Public Schools, which successfully passed in 2019.
Lou loved all college sports (especially being an avid fan of Florida Gator football), fishing, gardening and politics, but most of all he loved his family. We will all miss his great smile, big hugs, optimism and enthusiasm for life. Our hearts are broken.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Judith Long , their blended family; Robin Magac (Gregory), Tracey Beeker, Louis M. Long III (Tricia), Kyle Long (Jana), J.C. Wells (Lori), Erin Cobb, Jay Wells (Cami), Craig Wells (Melissa), and a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren in addition to his brother, Harry Long; sister, Ruth Ann Gray and former wife, Gay Long. He was predeceased by his first infant son, Louis Michael Long III, and parents Louis M. Long, Sr. and Ruth E. Long.
In lieu of flower contributions, we respectfully request donations to the Community Presbyterian Church located at 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34223 or the Englewood Area Cancer Foundation, located
at P.O. Box 318, Englewood, FL 34295-0318.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a future time.