Louise Hall of North Port, Florida, loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, the most beautiful and creative person, passed away on December 10. Louise studied Dress Design and Art at Cass Tech. High School with a College Prep Diploma. Louise married Leo Dan Hall in 1953. Louise became an instant mother to Randy Hall, whose mother passed when he was one year old. Louise & Dan also had two daughters: Denise Wallace and Julie Anne Campbell. She was a very business-oriented woman, from Welcome Wagon, Insurance Agent, Instructor of Quilting, Dyeing fabric & Garments. She held many positions in area Guilds and won first and second place awards for her work that has traveled the world. She might have caught your smile with the lens of her camera as the North Port Sun photographer. She had a great love for her church NPCUCC, the North Port Art Center, and her community. Dan passed away just shy of his 90th birthday in 2010. Three years later Louise met Elbert Duvall. He taught her how to be a day trader in the Stock Market. They were United in 2013. Elbert passed away in 2017. El supported our Mom in her arts and together they donated to the North Port Art Center Building Fund. We will celebrate her life on January 11th, 2 pm, at North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Dr, North Port 34287. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to NPCUCC, the North Port Art Center, Tidewell Hospice, or The .