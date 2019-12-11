|
Louise N. Trowbridge, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on December 7, 2019. She was formerly of
Mt. Clemens, Michigan.
Louise was a member of Eastern Star. She also proudly taught at the YMCA for many years. In addition, she was a very involved member of the Peace River Wesleyan Church in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Louise is survived by her four children; Sheri E. Fiocco, Don C. Trowbridge Jr., Thomas L. Trowbridge, and John P. Trowbridge. Survivors also include her grandchildren; Don C. Trowbridge III, Stephanie E. Drexler, Miles A. Hartley, Brian T. Trowbridge, Kevin N. Trowbridge, and great grandchildren; Ben Trowbridge,
Hannah Trowbridge, Sabrina Drexler, and Alyssa Drexler. Louise was predeceased by both her husband, Don C. Trowbridge Sr., and her daughter, Nanette L. Trowbridge.
A memorial service will be held at Peace River Wesleyan Church, 25180 Harborview Rd., Port Charlotte, Florida 33980, on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at noon. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tidewell Hospice Inc., 1158 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, Florida 33952.