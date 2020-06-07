LT. COLONEL JOHN W. CAMPBELL USMC (Retired) of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, after a very brief illness at the age of 90. Lt. Col. Campbell was born on July 29, 1929, in Rochester, N.Y., to the late John E. and Matilda Taylor Campbell.
Following his childhood aspiration, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp on his 17th birthday. During his distinguished 28-year career in the Marines, he served as an artillery officer in Okinawa and Vietnam. He taught at the United States Naval Academy and the Officers Candidate School in Quantico among numerous other assignments. After retiring in 1974, he joined Pacer Systems and later Mitre Systems as a defense contracting officer retiring in 1994.
Over the course of his career he received a Bachelor's Degree from Syracuse University in Political Science, and Master's Degrees from Temple University, American University and the University of Southern California.
Aside from his military career he was a multiple Virginia State Trap Shooting Champion and thrilled to introduce anyone to the joys of shooting.
Lt. Col. Campbell served as the President of the Campbell Clan Society USA, contributed to the publication of a book on the history of the Campbell Clan and was a Life Member of the St. Andrews Society.
Lt. Col. Campbell was full of life to his last days, always eager for the next adventure and a friend to many. His was predeceased by loving wife of fifty-eight years: Marilyn (Rekers) Campbell.
Survivors include his children: Leslie Hazel and her husband Daniel of The Plains, Va.; Laurie Connell and her husband Michael of New York, N.Y.; Amy Occhipinti and her husband Mark of Manahawkin, N.J., and Port Charlotte, Fla.; one granddaughter: Rebecca Binford of Santa Monica, Calif., and one grandson: John Binford of Boca Raton, Fla.,; one brother: Robert Campbell of Farmington, Conn.
Funeral services and burial to be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Funeral services and burial to be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.