LT. Ret.Hester Roland Pilkenton (Buddy). Born Sept. 09, 1925. Passed away on Jan. 28, 2020. Recently lived in Port Charlotte, Fla. the past four years since wife Jane passed.
He previously enjoyed the snowbird life with winters in Orlando, Fla. and summer on Lake Champlain for almost 30 years. He was part of the silent generation. Joining the Navy at a young age finding himself serving in the gunner ball of a B-17 Bomber over Okinawa at the end of WWII with aircraft carrier Oriskany. He served 28 years including Korean, Vietnam wars. He was stationed on numerous naval air bases the Intrepid and Forrestal as a Helicopter/Aircraft mechanic and Pilot. He then worked for 12 years in Civil Service drafting aircraft safety tool boxes at QED. He was a proud life member of the including taking part in the half-time presentation for Superbowl 2005 in Jacksonville, Fla.
Born in a small town Franklinville, N. C. to Fred Harvey and Nina Mae Hudson Pilkenton second child of seven, predeceased by sisters Florene, Azaleigh, brothers Donald, Fred (Sonny), has surviving sisters Shirley (Richard) Hall and Marcia (Ted) Dry. He was married 2 months shy of 60 years to Jane Elizabeth Walsh. They met at a wedding in St. Albans, Vt.
He has 4 surviving childrenLinda Seglem, Mike Pilkenton, Jill Snapp, Ellen Taylor, five grandchildren Stephanie Taylor, Julie Seglem, James Taylor, Dylan Snapp, Vincent (Buddy) Coppola. Great-grand daughters Josephine (Josie) and newly born Elizabeth (Libby) Coppola.
A Military Honor Burial will be held and include Jane, Feb. 28 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Sarasota National Cemetery and a Family Memorial to be this summer at the family "Camp" on Lake Champlain.