Lucille Irene Luther, 90, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Parkside Assisted Living and Memory Cottage in Port Charlotte after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Lucille was born Nov. 18, 1929, in Central Falls, R.I., to the late James and Aline (Desmarais) Hesford. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1988 from Attleboro, Mass., with her husband Edward. Lucille worked in the banking industry for 30 years; 25 of those with Rhode Island Hospital Trust National Bank, beginning as a teller and rising to branch manager and mortgage underwriter. Lucille and Edward enjoyed their retirement together travelling, attending family reunions, discovering cruising and entertaining friends and neighbors. Lucille and Edward shared a loving and beautiful life for 57 years; they are the love of each other's lives.
She is survived by her loving family: her husband, Edward J. Luther of Port Charlotte,
and a son, Mark E. Luther, and wife Debra Larsen-Luther of Parkland, Fla.
Private services will be held Friday 11 a.m., Nov. 13, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Entombment will follow.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com
to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.