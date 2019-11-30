|
ENGLEWOOD, FL. Luella Lewis, 89, of Englewood, Florida died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at her home following a brief illness. Born in Dorchester, Massachusetts, on May 3, 1930, she was the daughter of Percy and Rose Minard.
Luella's life-long achievements highlighted her passion for social justice and community service. She worked for Head Start as Outreach Director for Rockingham County New Hampshire and later as Community Organizer starting up a community clinic and finished her professional career as case manager for
Manchester, New Hampshire ARC. Luella earned a Bachelor's Degree in Community Development from New Hampshire College in 1981 and a Master's Degree in Human Services from New Hampshire College in 1983.
In 1991, Luella married James Lewis and became a permanent resident of Englewood. Her organizing and volunteering continued in Englewood where she was active on the Oak Grove MHP board of
directors, nutrition program at the Senior Friendship Center in Venice and became a companion and caregiver for several clients. Luella also volunteered with the Venice Widowed Persons Organization.
She is survived by six children: Gail Tibbetts of Brentwood, New Hampshire; James Stevens of Kingston, New Hampshire; Brian Stevens of Exeter, New Hampshire; Jeffrey Stevens of Knox, Maine; Mary Berry of Jacksonville, Florida; and Christopher Stevens of Kittery, Maine; 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Luella also leaves her beloved friend and caregiver, Robin Peters. She was predeceased by her sister, Olive
Minard, her husband James Lewis and her son Mark Stevens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center
www.splcenter.org and The Fresh Air Fund www.freshair.org