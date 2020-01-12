|
|
Luigi Malagisi, known as Louie or Lou, resident of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by his cherished family on Friday, January 4, 2020. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut on January 27, 1968, son of Anthony Malagisi and Lucia D'Arpino Malagisi. He moved to Port Charlotte, Florida in his childhood. He graduated from Port Charlotte High School in 1986. Louie proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War and was stationed in Germany. Upon completing his service, Louie returned home and embarked on a new venture of learning the craftsmanship of ceramic tiling. In addition to being survived by his parents, he is survived by his children, Nicholas Malagisi of Englewood, Florida. Anthony, Alexis, and Luciano Malagisi of Gainesville, Florida. Also surviving Louie are his sisters, Anna Rispoli (Michael) of Greenwich, Connecticut, Lisa Demay of Nokomis, Florida, Margaret Craig (Robert) of Punta Gorda, Florida, his brother Pat Malagisi (Julie) of Punta Gorda, Florida and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Kays - Ponger Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, Florida 33952 from 2 - 4 pm and from 6 - 8 pm.
Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 21505 Augusta Ave, Port Charlotte, Florida 33952 followed by Military Honors at Sarasota National Cemetery at 2:00 P.M. 9810 State Road 72, Sarasota, Florida 34241.