Lynne Mary Bustin, 72, of Punta Gorda, Florida died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Lynne was born Sept. 19, 1946 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to the late Raymond and Doris McIntyre. She moved to North Port in 2005. Lynne was a retired secretary.
She is survived by her loving family, her husband, Gary B. Bustin of Punta Gorda;
a son, Christopher Bustin of Punta Gorda; and a brother, Joseph McIntrye of Rhode Island.
Visitation will be held Wed. from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, July 24, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Graveside services and interment
will be held 2:00 PM, July 24, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date in Rhode Island.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital