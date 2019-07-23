Home

Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
941-629-3141
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory
2151 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
9810 State Rd 72
Sarasota, FL
Lynne Mary Bustin


1946 - 2019
Lynne Mary Bustin Obituary
Lynne Mary Bustin, 72, of Punta Gorda, Florida died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.

Lynne was born Sept. 19, 1946 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to the late Raymond and Doris McIntyre. She moved to North Port in 2005. Lynne was a retired secretary.

She is survived by her loving family, her husband, Gary B. Bustin of Punta Gorda;

a son, Christopher Bustin of Punta Gorda; and a brother, Joseph McIntrye of Rhode Island.

Visitation will be held Wed. from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, July 24, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Graveside services and interment

will be held 2:00 PM, July 24, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.

A memorial mass will be held at a later date in Rhode Island.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital

at Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
