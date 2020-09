Lynne Carol Sanford



Lynne Sanford, 78, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away on Sept. 17, 2020. Born on Sept. 27, 1941 to Lucille & Ralph Krausman. She is survived by her two daughters Leslie Senk and Valerie Whitney, a Sister and Brother in law Valerie and Charles Johnston. Three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as a niece and a nephew. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



