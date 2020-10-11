On Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, Lynne Ziegler, loving mother and friend to many, passed away peacefully at the age of 75.



Lynne was born on Oct. 18, 1944, to Charles and Mary Ziegler. She worked for the United States Government at West Point in the Office of Civilian Personnel and for the Social Security Administration. She raised two boys, Victor and Charles Pignataro.



Lynne put forth great efforts into everything she believed in or became involved with. She was actively involved with the Charlotte Players, Friends of the Port Charlotte Public Library, Punta Gorda Elks Club #2606, and the Port Charlotte Woman's Club. She enjoyed arts and crafts, fishing, sail boating, and donating her time to various causes. She is known for her kindness and compassion for others, good humor, "tell it as it is attitude", her quirky sayings, and her unwavering devotion to her family and friends.



Lynne was preceded in death by her father Charles Ziegler, her mother Mary (DeCrosta) Ziegler, her stepfather Samuel Podell, and her stepmother Mary Grizola. She is survived by her sons Victor and Charles Pignataro, their respective spouses Jennifer and Sharon, six grandchildren, and her ex-husband and friend, Steven Pignataro.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Charlotte Players from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. The address for the Charlotte Players is: 1182 Market Cir, Port Charlotte, FL 33953. The phone number is 941-255-1022.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Charlotte Players.



The family is touched and humbled by so many people that have expressed their condolences and shared a part of her life with us.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store