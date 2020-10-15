1/1
M. Daneen Beaver
1939 - 2020
M. Daneen Beaver, 81, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Oct. 12, 2020. She was born on Feb. 3, 1939, to William and Lorene Hazel in Braeholm, W.V.

Daneen moved from Battle Creek, Mich., to Port Charlotte and became an active member of Peace River Baptist Church, participating in Awana and singing in the choir. She loved tending to her garden, reading a good book, and playing cards and board games with her friends from church. Most importantly, she treasured spending time with her family.

Daneen will be deeply missed by her daughter Jillayne Lazeration; sons Jeff (Pam) Beaver, Greg Beaver and Dan Beaver; daughters-in-law Lisa Beaver and Mary Beaver; foster daughter Melody (Matt) Geerlings; 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 61 years Edward Beaver; son Doug Beaver; and brothers Duane and Art Hazel.

A visitation will be held at 12 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry Street, Punta Gorda, Fla. The service in celebration of Daneen's life will follow at 1 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society or Tidewell Hospice.

To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Daneen, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 PM
Peace River Baptist Church
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Peace River Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 833-0600
