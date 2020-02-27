|
|
M. Jean Berryman, 95, of North Port, Fla., sadly passed away on Feb. 22, 2020.
Jean was born in Norfolk, Va., on Nov. 21, 1924. She was married to her high school sweetheart for nearly 70 years, until he passed away in 2012. Together they traveled around the world for many years with their four boys. She enjoyed collecting rare items, and eventually she and her husband opened their own collectible store in North Port. Jean was a strong and dedicated woman; she knew what she wanted and did not let anything stand in her way.
Jean is survived by two sons, Warren Scott and Joseph Stuart. She is also survived by several grandchildren, Sundee, Scotty, Staci Marie, Tanya, Cheryl, Angela, and Kimberly. She was also survived by many great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Rue Shelly Sr, her eldest son Rue Shelly Jr., and her youngest son Carl Stacy.
A memorial gathering will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Burial will be private at Sarasota National Cemetery. To leave a condolence or memory please visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.