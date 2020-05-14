Madeline (Molly) Bartlett of North Port, Fla.
Born Madeline Barbara to Ben and Virgie Goryca in May of 1926 in Detroit, Mich., she left us on May 11, 2020, just shortly before her 94th birthday.
Mom grew up during the Great Depression when frugality was a necessity and people depended on each other for survival in extraordinary times. She worked as a young girl plucking chickens before the war. Although she disliked the job, the extra money was needed at home to make ends meet. In the early years of World War II she did her part to help fuel the US wartime economy working as a riveter in a factory in Detroit.
She married SSgt. Richard Barnum Bartlett on July 21, 1945, when he returned from the war. Together they raised a family that includes 8 children, 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and counting.
She made a home while rearing her family instilling values through her example of playing the hand she was dealt and enjoying what some might consider mundane. She never wanted to be a burden to others but often shared in others' burdens. She routinely took in strays (people, not pets) and welcomed them into her family until they could get on their feet. Her thrifty instincts and contentment with K-Mart rather than Macy's came in handy when stretching a dollar but her generosity offset the savings as she freely gave to others.
Later on she proved to be a savvy business woman as she and Dad owned and operated Bartlett's Party Store in Detroit. Some of her finest character traits were displayed on the day a man walked into the store and offered to sell them his lawn edger for $50 because he needed the money. Mom agreed but she negotiated the price down to $30. She paid him and he went to his car to get the edger. When he sped off with the money and the edger, Mom turned to Dad and said "Well, at least we saved $20".
After selling the store, she worked as an activities director at a nursing home before retiring to North Port with Dad in 1988.
In retirement at Harbor Cove in North Port, Fla., Mom was a frequent visitor to the pool and activities center. She enjoyed playing pinochle and was gracious no matter the outcome, although in victory she often flashed a smile that communicated compassion but at the same time, satisfaction in a game well played. She wears that smile now; no doubt in the presence her Lord.
She leaves behind 4 sons, 3 daughters and their spouses; Larry (Nancy), Bruce (Denise), Linda Hulin (Frank), Pamela Bissell (Randy), James (Judy), Richard (Rita) and Penny Oliva (Raymond); the aforementioned grandchildren & great-grandchildren; a brother, Bernard and sister Carol; extended family; hundreds of friends and former strays who called her Mom. She is reunited with her husband, her firstborn son David and granddaughter Stephanie.
Well played Mom! We will miss you!
Donations in Madeline's name can be made to American Heart Association here.
Born Madeline Barbara to Ben and Virgie Goryca in May of 1926 in Detroit, Mich., she left us on May 11, 2020, just shortly before her 94th birthday.
Mom grew up during the Great Depression when frugality was a necessity and people depended on each other for survival in extraordinary times. She worked as a young girl plucking chickens before the war. Although she disliked the job, the extra money was needed at home to make ends meet. In the early years of World War II she did her part to help fuel the US wartime economy working as a riveter in a factory in Detroit.
She married SSgt. Richard Barnum Bartlett on July 21, 1945, when he returned from the war. Together they raised a family that includes 8 children, 21 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and counting.
She made a home while rearing her family instilling values through her example of playing the hand she was dealt and enjoying what some might consider mundane. She never wanted to be a burden to others but often shared in others' burdens. She routinely took in strays (people, not pets) and welcomed them into her family until they could get on their feet. Her thrifty instincts and contentment with K-Mart rather than Macy's came in handy when stretching a dollar but her generosity offset the savings as she freely gave to others.
Later on she proved to be a savvy business woman as she and Dad owned and operated Bartlett's Party Store in Detroit. Some of her finest character traits were displayed on the day a man walked into the store and offered to sell them his lawn edger for $50 because he needed the money. Mom agreed but she negotiated the price down to $30. She paid him and he went to his car to get the edger. When he sped off with the money and the edger, Mom turned to Dad and said "Well, at least we saved $20".
After selling the store, she worked as an activities director at a nursing home before retiring to North Port with Dad in 1988.
In retirement at Harbor Cove in North Port, Fla., Mom was a frequent visitor to the pool and activities center. She enjoyed playing pinochle and was gracious no matter the outcome, although in victory she often flashed a smile that communicated compassion but at the same time, satisfaction in a game well played. She wears that smile now; no doubt in the presence her Lord.
She leaves behind 4 sons, 3 daughters and their spouses; Larry (Nancy), Bruce (Denise), Linda Hulin (Frank), Pamela Bissell (Randy), James (Judy), Richard (Rita) and Penny Oliva (Raymond); the aforementioned grandchildren & great-grandchildren; a brother, Bernard and sister Carol; extended family; hundreds of friends and former strays who called her Mom. She is reunited with her husband, her firstborn son David and granddaughter Stephanie.
Well played Mom! We will miss you!
Donations in Madeline's name can be made to American Heart Association here.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 14, 2020.