More Obituaries for Madeline Knef
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline F. Knef

Madeline F. Knef Obituary
Madeline F. Knef, 84, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Madeline was born in Queens, N.Y., the loving daughter of William and Madge Walsh.

Madeline is survived by her loving children, Denise Wlazlo, Susan DiRico, Deborah Leone, Andrew Knef, Peter Knef, Sharon Rocher, Marlene Civin; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Madeline is reunited with Andrew, her loving husband of 57 years.

There will be a private celebration of life for the family.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to the @ act.alz.org.
