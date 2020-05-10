Madeline Luciano
Madeline Luciano passed away peacefully on May 5, 2020, at Sandhill Gardens Retirement in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Madeline was born on May 16, 1924 in New Haven and resided there for sixty years. She is the daughter of the late Ralph and Josephine Consiglio. Madeline was employed by The New Haven Savings and Loan Bank and she and her husband relocated to Florida after their retirement. Madeline will be remembered for her kind and spiritual nature and her love for her family and friends. Madeline was an active member on her condo board. She was involved with various committees and was instrumental in organizing many activities. She loved dancing, listening to music and was a fixture at all of the musical events held at Sandhill Gardens. Madeline will be missed.

She was predeceased by her sister Louise LaFrance and brothers Anthony Gambardella and Thomas Consiglio. Madeline was married to the late Frank Luciano for 52 years and is survived by her daughters Marie Ventura (William Goh), Louise (John) Rogalski and her son Anthony (Julie) Luciano.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made via TidewellHospice.org.

Published in Englewood Sun on May 10, 2020.
May 7, 2020
she was the best mother - in - law in the world.
julie luciano
Family
