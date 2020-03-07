Home

Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880

Marc Gregory McEnany

Marc Gregory McEnany Obituary
Marc Gregory McEnany, age 72, of North Port, passed away on March 3, 2020. He was born in Boston, Mass. on Aug. 4, 1947.

Marc is survived by his wife, Lucille (Caron) McEnany; daughter Heather Pettengill, her husband Eric and their children Sydney and Tyler; daughter Gretchen Lyon, her husband Mike and their daughter Savannah; son Tom Forcier and his children Emma and Molly; sister Karen Farrington; brothers Dr. Geoffry Phillips-McEnany and spouse Brian Phillips-McEnany, Phil McEnany and wife Patty, and Judson McEnany and wife Mairead; along with many other family members and dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held in Maine at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Fla.

To share a memory of Marc or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
