|
|
Marc Louis Laine passed away peacefully at home on February 28; he was 69. Marc was born July 28, 1950 in St. Hyacinth, Quebec, Canada. His family moved to Florida in 1959, and he became a naturalized citizen in 1996.
Marc was a graduate of Charlotte High class of 1968. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1976. After his service, he worked in the construction industry. He became a licensed residential contractor in 1981. When the construction industry slowed, he accepted a position as a loan officer at a local bank. While there, he became involved with the Y's Men Club, where he was instrumental in building a childcare center for the YMCA. He also served on the Charlotte County Fair Board in the early 90's.
Marc's love of building homes kept calling, and in 1996 he started his own business, "Call M.A.R.C." The families he built homes for appreciated his integrity, professionalism, and dedication to perfection. He retired in 2010.
During his lifetime, he and his wife enjoyed riding Harleys and sailing with friends. He was also an avid racing fan; he attended the races in Sebring every year since 1986. He also started a collection of vintage cars the year before he passed away.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roland and Laurette Laine. He is survived by his wife Constance (Louey) Laine, daughters Whitney Fleming (Brandon) of Orlando, and Claudette Bennett of Charlotte County. Three grandchildren, Addison and Archer Bennett, and Ellyson Fleming. Brothers Claude (Patti), Yvan (Claudia), and Jack. Nieces Michelle Ross of S.C., Destinyanne Louey of N.C., and nephew Desmond Louey of Sarasota.
Marc had many friends and he will be missed by many. No services are planned at his request.