Marcia Ann Wilson, 83, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Wedgewood Estates. Marcia was born on July 9, 1935 in Canton, Ohio. She was the daughter of Edgar and Reva (Darst) Hines.



Marcia was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved her family and cherished the time she spent with them. Marcia had a great passion and love for animals and was a member of the Suncoast Humane Society in Englewood, Florida. She enjoyed sewing and loved to color.



She leaves behind her children, Jeffrey P. (Denise) Wilson of Ontario, David M. (Cheryl) Wilson of Mansfield, Brenda K. Wilson (Jim Haas) of San Tan Valley, Arizona, Linda A. (Ray) Morrison of Fredericktown and Marcie L. Wilson of Blacklick, Ohio; her grandchildren, Shauna (Josh) Bradley, Kristy (Mike) Frost, Andrea Wilson (Scott Ackerman), Brad (Amber) Wilson, Ryan (Sarah) McGough, and Troy (Tiffany) McGough; eighteen great-grandchildren; and her cat, Rascal. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John D. Wilson; her sisters, Judith Allen and Nancy Hines; and an infant son.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Mansfield Memorial Park. Please honor her passion and love for animals by making memorial contributions to the Richland County Humane Society, 3025 Park Avenue West Mansfield, Ohio 44906 or Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive Englewood, FL 34224. The Ontario Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is honored to serve the Wilson family.



