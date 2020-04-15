Home

Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2204
Mardell Esther Chmielewski

Mardell Esther Chmielewski Obituary
Mardell Esther Chmielewski, 96, passed away at Helmwood Healthcare in Elizabethtown, Ky., on Sunday April 5, 2020. Born in Toledo OH on January 20, 1924, the daughter of Glenn and Esther Delaney Bailey.

She was married Harry Chmielewski and they made their home initially in Toledo where Mardell worked as a bookkeeper/secretary for the TillitsoChmielewskin Company. After retirement, they moved to Venice, Fla., where they were founding members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. After 18 years, they moved to the Villas at Lakeside Plantation in North Port, Fla. Mardell loved the beach, parties, playing train dominoes and dancing, especially line dancing at the Morgan Family Center taught by Joan Gregoire. She volunteered as a precinct worker for many elections.

Mardell was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harry Chmielewski, and her sisters, Joyce and Genevieve. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Clagg (Aaron); three sons, Donald

Chmielewski (Trish), Leonard Chmielewski (Susan), and David Chmielewski (Linda); eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen with memorial service and interment to take place in the Our Lady of Lourdes (FL) Memorial Garden at a later date this year.

To light a candle of remembrance or to leave an online condolence, please visit "trowbridgefh.com".

Trowbridge Funeral Home (Elizabethtown) was in charge of arrangements.
