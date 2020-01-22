|
|
Mardelle (Mardii) Helen Mastro, 83, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away January 19th, 2020. She was born January 6th, 1937 to John and Adeline Jennings.
Mardii moved from Lemont, Illinois to Port Charlotte, Florida with her late husband, James of 48yrs in 1985.
She worked as a secretary for the State Attorney's office in Punta Gorda, Florida. Mardii was a passionate dancer and was active in performing arts. Mardii was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
Mardii is survived by her sons; Richard C Mastro and Ronald J. (Serena) Mastro; daughters, Karen Mastro Pontoriero, Pamela Mastro Cline and Janet (Michael) Mastro Rochon, and 7 grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 23rd 2020 at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd Port Charlotte, Florida from 4 pm to 6 pm with a memorial service to follow.
