Margaret Anna Butera, 77, of Venice, Fla., died Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Margaret was born March 15, 1943, in Central Falls, R.I. to the late Victor and Stephanie Molack. She graduated from Central Falls High School in 1960 and the Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Pawtucket, R.I. in 1963.

In 1965 she married Robert John Butera. They lived in Cumberland, R.I. for nearly 20 years and moved to Venice, Fla., in 1989. They moved to Lazy River Village in 2002.

Margaret spent much of her career as a Registered Nurse, working at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence, R.I. and Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, Fla. After retiring, Margaret was a volunteer at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and also a hospice volunteer. Margaret was recognized for her years of service to the Lazy River Village Boat Club and was active in many other community efforts. She loved to cook and sew.

She leaves behind her husband Robert, sons Robert Jr. and Jeffrey, and sister Catherine Saccoccio. She adored her grandchildren Camille, Chloe, Catherine, and Christian.

Memorial services will be scheduled at a future date in Florida and Rhode Island.

Published in Englewood Sun on May 10, 2020.
