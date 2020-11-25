1/1
Margaret Bernice Foreman
Margaret Bernice Foreman, 94, formerly of Englewood, Fla., passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Auburn, Ind., Margaret was the daughter of the late Ernest and Edna Grogg. Margaret was a loving wife, mom, grandma, and sister to her family. She enjoyed creating needle point, reading, and playing piano. Margaret lived in Englewood, Fla., for over 25 years. While in Florida, she was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church, where she played piano for many years. She was also a member of Lemon Bay Women's Club, where she served as president. Surviving are her children, Larry (Felice) McInturf, Terrie Grogg; grandchildren, Rob, Angie, Justin; step-grandchildren, John and Rhonda; and 11 great-grandchildren. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Foreman; and sister, Beverly Iddings. A Graveside Service is 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Gulf Pines Memorial Park in Englewood, Fla. Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 25, 2020.
