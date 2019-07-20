Margaret Christine Joseph, 59, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Saturday July 6, 2019 at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Fl. She was born June 4th 1960 in Whittier, California. She is survived by her husband Ted, daughter Diana, two son's Carl, Tommy, and five grandchildren, Abby, Clover, Ellie, Ethan, and Callie.



Margaret proudly served her country in the United States Army. She left the Army in 1979 to welcome her first born Diana into the world. While her husband remained in military service. She dutifully followed him from Kentucky to Germany always seeing life as an adventure. She always supported her country in whatever way she could. She was a proud American who felt a deep honor in being a part of the military and passing that love on to her three children.



The greatest joy in Margaret's life was her family and always supporting their dreams. She always saw the bright side of a situation even in the darkest of times. She was an avid crafter with a project always in the works. She loved singing and playing different instruments for church services and social occasions.



She is a beloved mother, wife, and friend who will be greatly missed.