|
|
Margaret Elizabeth "Beth" Furman, of Punta Gorda, FL, formerly of Louisville, KY, passed away on June 25, 2019. Beth was a beautiful person inside and out, and was always such a hard worker. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Survivors include her husband, Steven Furman; son, Rustin Terry; daughters, Margaret Furman and Elizabeth Sexton; granddaughters, Kayleigh Hall and Paisley Stanford; grandsons, Brayden Nottingham and Rustin Terry; and brother, Jeffrey Terry.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 3rd at 10AM with a small service following at 11AM at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, and Crematory in Punta Gorda, FL.
To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.