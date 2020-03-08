|
|
Margaret Louise Hood Daniel lost a long battle with cancer on Feb. 15, 2020 and joined her heavenly family.
She was born in West Virginia to Harry Lawrence Hood and Margaret Cecelia Dent. She married James Bryan (Jack) Daniel on March 4, 1950.
Margaret had an easy laugh, if even at herself. She loved the game of golf and her church family at Murdock Baptist Church, of Port Charlotte. She was active in church activities and was most passionate about her small bible Study Group of over 20 years. Margaret enjoyed travelling and sampling other cultures. She toured Europe and enjoyed ocean cruises with her daughters.
Margaret's greatest joy came through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was OK when she knew that they were OK. She was adored by her surviving 4 children Gail (Ben), Butch (Sandra), Theresa and Bryan (Dianne). Her greatest peace came through the love and salvation through Jesus Christ.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Jack on Christmas morning, 1988 after 38 years of marriage, her Mother, Margaret, her Father, Harry and her Brother Bob. She is survived by her four children, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and her sister, Nell Marie Buchanan.