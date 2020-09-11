Margaret R. Vicente, 63, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte.
Margaret was born to Leopold and Helen Hopwood on February 4, 1957, in New Haven, Conn., and moved to Miami, Fla., in 1980 and thereafter she moved to Port Charlotte in 1993. She loved to travel via cruises with her family. She was a loving woman who will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her loving husband, Samuel; her son, Christopher Vicente of Port Charlotte; her mother, Helen Hopwood of Port Charlotte and her granddaughter, Sierra. She was preceded in death by her loving son, Steven Vicente.
A Private Inurnment will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens at a later date by the family.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com
to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.