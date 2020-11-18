Margaret Reed Evans, was the daughter of Albert Stanley and Henrietta Eloise Reed, a minister's daughter born March 18, 1934, on the island of Antigua, West Indies. She was named after Lady Margaret Stokvis Gibbes, her great, great, great, great, great grandmother. She attended Maryville College, Maryville, Tenn., and completed her MA degree from State University of New York, Albany. As a teacher, she taught high school English at Lawrence High School at Cedarhurst, New York and college at Youngstown State University. Margaret was proceeded in death by her husband, of 57 years, Col. Walter C. Evans (USA Ret). She is survived by her two loving sons: Richard (Karen) fiancee and Bill (Laura) Evans, granddaughter, Andrea, and sister Yolanda.
In 1986 Margaret and her husband retired to Punta Gorda, Florida where she was a long-time member of 1st United Methodist Church. She served the Lord through her church and touched the lives of so many. She donated her time at the church thrift store, was the choir librarian and a faithful member of the church choir of 30 years. After retiring as the activity director at River Commons of 28 years. She took one last trip with her friend Brenda back to her birthplace. It was this last trip in which she gathered information needed to complete her family transcript which included the Methodist Church in the West Indies. "Margaret had just completed an amazing decade-long work - SISTERS THREE, OUR CARIBBEAN HERITAGE - a work of history, personal stories, and photographs to preserve family memories for future generations."
Margaret passed away, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the age of 86. She will be greatly missed by her sons, Rich and Bill; her granddaughter Andrea, the last of the "three sisters", her sister who loved her dearly, Yolanda, her extended family, her dearest friends Shirley and Dolly as well as Margaret's extended church family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 by 1st United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda. The service will also be streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
To offer online condolences, memories or stories please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com
and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.