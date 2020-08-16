1/1
Maria (Gionfriddo) Trovato
Maria (Gionfriddo) Trovato - 82 of Punta Gorda; A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on July 31, 2020. Maria was born on May 29, 1938 in Canicattini Bagni, Sicily, Italy, and is survived by Antonino 84 - husband of 65 years. Maria loved to spend time with her family. She was an amazing woman who rose herself to any challenge and accomplished everything she set out to do, setting a great example for her children. Her hobbies include, gardening, canning, needlepoint, quilting and painting. Maria was also an accomplished tailor and wedding cake artist. She also took part for several years running a bakery/pastry shop with her husband.

Maria is also survived by the following children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren:

Daughter: Teresa C. (Trovato); h. Michael Matthews. Grandchildren: Anthony DeGeorge, Jonathon and Terra-Marie Matthews.

Daughter: Silvana (Trovato) h. Edward Harless: Granddaughter: Christina (Rizza) h. Daniel Feola and great-grandson Daxton Feola

Daughter: Gloriana (Trovato) h. Carmelo Augello: Grandson: Michael w. Cheryl Augello: Grandchildren: Shawna & Brianna Augello

Son: Antonino Trovato Jr., w. Katina: Grandchildren: Antonio and Lance Trovato; Ann-Gelina (Trovato) h. Tim Waterhouse: Great Granddaughter: Sophia Waterhouse; Gabriel and Giovanni Trovato

Son: Guiseppe (Joe) G. Trovato

Son: Vincenzo (Jimmy) & w. Kimberly: Grandchildren: Christian & Alyssa Trovato

Son: Angelo Mark Trovato w. Sandi: Grandchildren: Nathan, Richard & Alexis Trovato

Maria was preceded in death by three children, Eleanora, Lucia, and Richy.

Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
