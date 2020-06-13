Marian Agnes Barkenquast, 57 yrs, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Florida and Ida, Mich., died Tues. June 9, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo, Ohio.
Born June 16, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio, Marian was the daughter of Richard and Delores (Osemlak) Barkenquast. She was a 1980 Ida High School Graduate, where she earned three Varsity letters in Softball, Basketball and Track. Also she held school record in softball and track. She later earned her Associates Degree in Business from Jackson Community College. She loved boating, softball, yard work and landscaping.
Survivors include: her siblings, Richard (Diane), Geary (Julie) John (Anne), Michael, Ted (Melissa), Gregory, her twin brother Mark (Cesar) and Michelle (Jim) Barkenquast-Stengel; many nieces and nephews and her best friend, Spike, her dog. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private services will take place. Burial will be on Monday June 15, 2020, at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Ida, Mich. Fr. Gerard Cupple will officiate. A celebration of life will occur in Mich., and Fla., at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to: Ida Athletic Boosters. To send the family condolences please go online to: www.capaulfuneralhome.com.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 13, 2020.