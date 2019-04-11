Marian Elizabeth Caro, 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 after a brief illness.



Marian was born on Oct. 28, 1936 in Perth Amboy, New Jersey to Mary and Joseph Lochli. She moved to Port Charlotte with her family in November, 1973, where she went to work in the food service industry. Marian worked for many years at the Riverhouse restaurant in Charlotte Harbor; she most recently held the position of dining room manager at the Oyster Bar restaurant in Fisherman's Village.



After many years of hard work, Marian finally retired just a few years ago. Since retiring, Marian spent her time doing the things she loved - cooking, making jewelry, reading romance novels, shopping, and surfing on her iPad. In addition to spending time with her family and her loyal Pomeranian, Beau, Marian loved to give to others by volunteering at the Cultural Center and the Port Charlotte Public Library.



Marian is survived by her son, Mark Caro and his wife, Donna of Englewood, Florida; daughter, Diane Matherne of North Port, Florida; daughter, Laura Caro of Marietta, Georgia; granddaughter, Jena Gonsalves of Brandon, Florida; grandson, Josh Gonsalves of Port Charlotte, Florida; brother, Joe Lochli and his wife, Judy of Winchester, Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Joseph Lochli; and her brothers, George and John Lochli.



A memorial service for Marian will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 11 am, at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home in Port Charlotte. The family is hosting a reception at the Cultural Center immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Marian's memory to the Friends of the Port Charlotte Library, PO Box 494882, Port Charlotte, FL 33949.



Everyone who knew Marian loved her, but none more than her family. We are heartbroken that she's gone, but so very proud of her and the life she lived. She was the light of our lives and will live on in our hearts and memories forever.



