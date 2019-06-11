Marian Torpey Kelly was born in New York City on February 9, 1927. She grew up in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn with her mother Genevieve and two brothers, Frank and John. After high school she worked in a lawyer's office and one day a friend there fixed her up on a date with "Jimmy" Kelly, veteran, college student and local basketball star in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn. They married in 1951 and had four children, moving to New Jersey to raise their family.



After retiring, Jim and Marian moved to the Park Forest Community in Englewood in 1989. They loved being part of that community, fully enjoying the company of their neighbors. When Jim passed away in 2007, it was a community that comforted and sustained her for the rest of her days.



Marian will be remembered for being friendly, feisty and at times irreverent. She is survived by her son Thomas, with whom she lived in Englewood; daughters Susan Kelly of Washington, D.C., Eileen Eng of West New York, N.J., and Jeanne Cardinale of Lake Placid, FL; son-in-law Chris Cardinale; and grandchildren Kelly, Alex and Geneva Eng.



There will be a Mass celebrating Marian's life at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11 at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Englewood. Memorial contributions can be made to Englewood Helping Hand, 700 E. Dearborn Street, Englewood, FL 34223.



