Marie Gebbie-Kemper Adkins, died peacefully on July 21, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla., at the age of 89.



Marie was born on March 25, 1931 to Kate and Robert Adkins. She relocated from Ohio to the Chicago area with her late husband Lawrence Gebbie and raised her five children in Elk Grove Village, Ill. A full-time working mother that seemed to never sleep. Her children will remember her as a beautiful classy woman who encouraged them to pursue their goals. She also took great pride in her eight grandchildren and enjoyed sharing her passion for traveling with them.



Marie was an accomplished businesswoman, a true entrepreneur who believed in a product and started a company in 1980. She would go on to build the business, Action Bag Company and sell it in 1995 to start retirement. Her legacy is proud to have thrived through three generations in the business. She traveled extensively and joined nonprofit boards to start her work in philanthropy. Her passion for women's causes, education and the poor were close to her heart. Her generosity will be greatly appreciated. Marie will forever be remembered as a thoughtful giving woman who will continue to inspire her family.



Marie is survived by her husband Richard Kemper; children Mari Jo Chamberlain of Port Charlotte, Fla., Nancy Cwynar of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Christian Gebbie of Chicago, Ill. Marie is preceded in death by her two sons: Thomas Gebbie and Michael Gebbie. Marie is also survived by her siblings, William Adkins of Troy, Ohio, and Jean Franz of Piqua, Ohio. Marie is preceded in death by her siblings; Ernestine Schmelzl, Curtis Adkins, Kathleen Clay and Drexel Adkins. Marie had plenty of nieces and nephews that will remember her as a kind, thoughtful Aunt.



Donations can be sent in her memory to: Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic PO Box 494190 Port Charlotte FL 33949 941-766-9570



