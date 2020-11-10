Marie J. Bruno, 93, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died peacefully, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at home.
Marie was born June 27, 1927 in East Marlborough, Pa.,to the late Angelo and Mary
Di Giosio. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1992 from Canada. Marie was a member of San Antonio Catholic Church of Port Charlotte.
Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Al Bruno. She is survived by her loving family, two daughters, Lisa L. Bruno of Aventura, Fla., and Maria Bruno of Louisville, Ky.; a son, Michael A. Bruno of Port Charlotte; a sister, Edith Brown of West Chester, Pa.; and two sister-in-laws, Sandra Giosio of Rochester, N.Y. and Josephine Bruno of West Chester, PA; a brother-in-law Frank Bruno of Uwchlan, Pa.; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wed. Nov. 11, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Roberson Funeral Home
Port Charlotte Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 2020 at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers made be made to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation, 1615 L Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20036 www.curemeso.org
Friends may visit online at www.robesonfh.com
to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.