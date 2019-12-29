|
Marie Lucille "Jeanette" Teza from Port Charlotte, Florida passed on December 19 at the age of 91, surrounded by all of her family members while visiting her daughter in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Jeanette was born in Massena, New York on July 6, 1928 to Ernest Danboise and Clarice Arquette-Danboise as one of five siblings. She graduated from Syracuse Vocational High School in 1946 and worked as assistant to the superintendent of the high school in Cazenovia, New York before retiring to Florida.
Everyone who knew Jeanette was touched by her warm heart, including those whom she touched through her generous volunteer work for the Red Cross, Tidewell Hospice, Debbie Lee Children's Services and Sheriff's Department in Charlotte County.
Jeanette was married to Robert Teza for 68 years who currently resides in Port Charlotte, Florida. Jeanette's siblings included sisters Germaine (deceased), Theresa (deceased), brother Lionel (deceased) and is survived by her sister Florence. She is survived by her three children Linda, Patricia, and Jeffrey (Coral) and her two Grandchildren Cole and Jacquelyn.
Jeanette has asked for memorial contributions to be made in support of your local Hospice or the Four Seasons Foundation Hospice at 221 North Main St, Hendersonville, North Carolina 28792.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 11am at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port, Florida with a graveside service to follow at Rest Lawn Memorial Gardens, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
