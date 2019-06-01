Marilyn A. Oman, 89, of Port Charlotte, Florida and Liverpool, New York died May 26, 2019 at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, New York.



Marilyn was born March 3, 1930 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Frank and Anne Elliott. She was a retired office manager for a florist and moved to Port Charlotte in 1986 from Staten Island, NY



with her late husband, Roy. She was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, the Priscilla Circle and the Altar Guild of the church.



She is survived by her loving family, a daughter, Irene Marilyn (David May) Oman of Liverpool, NY; a brother, Robert (Eileen) Elliott of Punta Gorda, FL; a sister, Barbara (Roberta Reynolds) Elliott of Maplewood, NJ; several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Oman who died in 2013.



Marilyn was loving wife, mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend. She will be lovingly remembered, greatly missed, but never forgotten.



Funeral services will be held Monday 11:00 AM, June 3, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church,



2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33952. Visitation will be held at the church from



10:00 AM until 11:00 AM before the funeral. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte.



In lieu of flowers member contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.



