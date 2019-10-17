|
|
Marion Ione "Mum" Smith, 93, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice Inc. in Port Charlotte.
Marion was born to Roland and Blanche Smith on January 18, 1926 in Cloe, PA and moved to Port Charlotte in 1985 from Villa Park, IL. Marion who everyone that knew her called her Mum was a wonderful person who loved life to the fullest. She loved her family and puzzles. She will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her loving children, her 2 daughters, Pamela Smith of Port Charlotte and Debbie Geldermann of Mesa, AZ; 2 sons, Timothy Smith of West Chicago, IL and William Smith of Cleveland, TX; 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be private by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.