MARION JOAN PLUMP, NE COTTE
Marion Joan Plump, 90 years old, of Port Charlotte, FL died on
September 11, 2019 after a long, happy life close to her family and friends. She
was known as Mom, Grammy, Great Grammy and "Miss Tabby" to her friends in
Heritage Oaks Park.
Marion and her family grew up next to the Hackensack River in
Hackensack, N.J. Her environment, imagination and talents set her on a path
for a lifetime of adventures and experiences.
Adolph Henry Plump married Marion in February, 1951. Their love story
lasted 61 years. They will be remembered for their love of cruising on their 42
foot Chris-Craft cabin cruiser, "Blimpy," in New Jersey and in Florida's
southwest coastal waters.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Cotte of Monroe, NC; daughters:
Patricia Keating, husband, Peter Keating, of Punta Gorda, FL., Ellen Furlong,
husband, Rick Furlong, of Port Charlotte, FL., and Gail Wagner of Deep Creek,
Punta Gorda; grandchildren: Brett Keating of Barkhamsted, CT, Piper Gould of
Centennial, CO, Chip Keating of New Milford, CT, Fraser Mackay of Somerville,
MA, Joanna Furlong of Port Charlotte, T J Halvorsen of St. Petersburgh, FL;
great grandchildren: Soleia & Levi Swanson, and Bailey & Caia Keating.
Kays-Ponger Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL will
hold visiting hours Sunday, September 15, 2019 2:00-4:00 pm for family and
friends. The immediate family will hold a private gathering at a future date. In
lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Tidewell Hospice
1158 Veronica St Port Charlotte, FL.