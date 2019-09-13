Home

Kays-Ponger Funeral Home
2405 Harbor Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
(941) 625-4113
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kays-Ponger Funeral Home
2405 Harbor Boulevard
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
MARION JOAN PLUMP

MARION JOAN PLUMP Obituary
MARION JOAN PLUMP, NE COTTE

Marion Joan Plump, 90 years old, of Port Charlotte, FL died on

September 11, 2019 after a long, happy life close to her family and friends. She

was known as Mom, Grammy, Great Grammy and "Miss Tabby" to her friends in

Heritage Oaks Park.

Marion and her family grew up next to the Hackensack River in

Hackensack, N.J. Her environment, imagination and talents set her on a path

for a lifetime of adventures and experiences.

Adolph Henry Plump married Marion in February, 1951. Their love story

lasted 61 years. They will be remembered for their love of cruising on their 42

foot Chris-Craft cabin cruiser, "Blimpy," in New Jersey and in Florida's

southwest coastal waters.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Cotte of Monroe, NC; daughters:

Patricia Keating, husband, Peter Keating, of Punta Gorda, FL., Ellen Furlong,

husband, Rick Furlong, of Port Charlotte, FL., and Gail Wagner of Deep Creek,

Punta Gorda; grandchildren: Brett Keating of Barkhamsted, CT, Piper Gould of

Centennial, CO, Chip Keating of New Milford, CT, Fraser Mackay of Somerville,

MA, Joanna Furlong of Port Charlotte, T J Halvorsen of St. Petersburgh, FL;

great grandchildren: Soleia & Levi Swanson, and Bailey & Caia Keating.

Kays-Ponger Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL will

hold visiting hours Sunday, September 15, 2019 2:00-4:00 pm for family and

friends. The immediate family will hold a private gathering at a future date. In

lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Tidewell Hospice

1158 Veronica St Port Charlotte, FL.
