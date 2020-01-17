Home

Marjorie Arlene "Margie" Kirwen

Marjorie "Margie" Arlene Kirwen, 90 of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away December 25, 2019. Marge was born in Kalkaska, Michigan on August 4, 1929. She was married to Maurice (Maury) Joseph Kirwen for 62 years. Marge worked as the secretary to the principle at East Jackson High School for 22 years and retired at age 62. Following retirement, Marge and Maury moved to Punta Gorda, Florida to be near their oldest daughter Pamela. Marge was an active parishioner at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a lifelong member and volunteer of the Elks Club, Moose and The American Legion. Marge was a wonderful storyteller and beloved friend who would always light up a room. Marge is survived by her daughters Pam (Mike) and Cathy (Jim) and brother-in laws, Rev. Michael Kirwen, M.M., and Bill (Erlene) Kirwen, and sister-in-law Patricia Van Buren; also including numerous nieces and nephews on both sides of the family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice J. Kirwen, parents Goldie and George Tolman and sister Alice Tolman Sachar.

The family intends to hold a private "celebration of life" in the near future when friends and family can all gather to remember Margie in Punta Gorda, Florida. Cremation was completed in Port Charlotte, Florida. Feel free to send condolences to Pam Kirwen at 21883 Calvin Lane, Port Charlotte, Florida, 33952
