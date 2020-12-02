1/1
Marjorie Edna Peterson
Marjorie Edna Peterson, 97, born on July 26, 1923, passed away on Nov. 30, 2020. Her son Craig Peterson and his wife Carole, her daughter Lynn Charles and her husband Bruce, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren survive her. She was married to the late Melvin V. Peterson for 68 years. They raised their family on Long Island, N.Y., and then moved to Florida where they enjoyed 35 years of retirement. They came to Knoxville in 2012 to be near their daughter. Marjorie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was always an active volunteer at her church and in the community. The family would like to thank everyone at Deane Hill Residence and

UT Hospice for all of their loving care.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Dec. 2, 2020.
