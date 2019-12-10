|
|
Marjorie Ellanore Schillinger nee , Lee, Warram, Aucompaugh (Pontius) Was born 3 Nov. 1926 to Carl Adaleska & Lela Ann (Conaway) Pontius in Tipton, Indiana. She departed this life 7 Dec. 2019 at Signature Healthcare of Port Charlotte, Florida. She was 93 years, 1 month and 5 days old at her demise. She suffered from several TIA's in the years 2012/13 which deprived her of her talents mentioned below.
In her life time she developed many talents. She was an accomplished Seamstress, Artist, wife and mother. In her capacity as an Artist she worked in several mediums; ie: watercolor, oil, and tile. She made her own clothes and those of her children and grandchildren. She taught sewing at one time in the local area. She had her own label "Fashioned by Mella". She also signed her paintings that way. Her art depicted local houses of antiquity and nature scenes. She was a sketch artist for the center fold of a magazine, "The Looking Glass' while residing in Mena, Arkansas.
She is survived by two children (Penelope K. (Lee) Brewer & Bruce E. Warram) and a brother (Theodore Pontius of Carmel, Indiana). Her oldest child (Stephen Lee) proceeded her in death. Her posterity include 7 grand children, 13 great grand children and 2 great great grand children.
She will be sorely missed.