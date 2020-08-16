Mark Richardson Hodges November 15, 1954 - April 30, 2020



Mark Richardson Hodges, 65, formerly of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away from natural causes on April 30, 2020, while residing at Harbor Chase of Venice, Fla., for long term care for Parkinson's disease. Born in San Francisco, Calif. Mark was the youngest of three children of the late Genous S. Hodges Jr. and Mary Dell Willis. Mark lived in California, Texas and Virginia as his father, Genous (Sandy) Hodges Jr. was a Colonel in the US Army. Mark enjoyed having fun in all his activities including bowling, bingo, playing cards, singing Karaoke, especially those Elvis songs. He had a beautiful caring soul which came through to all the students and educators in the Punta Gorda school system, where he was employed for many years until his Parkinson's diagnosis. Mark was predeceased by his loving wife, Rita Ann (Smith) Hodges in 2017. Mark leaves behind two brothers and sisters-in-law: Colonel Genous S. Hodges III and his wife Lee of Venice, Fla., and Geoffrey W. Hodges Sr. and his wife Wanda Byczkiewicz of Davenport Fla., in addition to numerous nephews and friends. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life was held by Mark's relatives and friends on Zoom to commemorate Mark on Sunday, May 17, 2020.



