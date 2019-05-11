Mark S Brownie, 64, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019, at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL. He is survived by his wife, Susan, of 34 years. Mark had a passion and love for flying and golf. He was a pilot for Eastern Airlines and retired as Chief Pilot for Charlotte County Sherriff's Office in March 2013. He also flew private charters around the world.



Mark will be greatly missed by his wife, Susan, and children Jason Brownie, Marianne Brownie, and Jarrett (Danielle) Lombard; Brothers: Bruce (Tracy) Brownie and Brian (Teresa) Brownie; Nephews: Evan Brownie, Jeremy Brownie, Michael Brownie, and Michael Griffin {son, Austin}; Nieces: Jessica Brownie, Gina Paz {daughters, Lucia and Gabriela}, and Nikki Patterson; Grandchildren: Mykelli, Kole, Ty, Jacob, Kristin, Madison, Trayce, and Kentyn.



Celebration of life services will be private, coordinated by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services (memory guestbook can be signed online). In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation; by mailing a check to 12092 Magnolia Drive MBC-FOUND, Tampa, FL 33612 or by calling 1-800-456-3434 ext. 1403 or online at www.moffitt.org/giving. Please make a note that the donation is in memory of Mark S. Brownie for Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC).



To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services. Read More Listen to Obituary