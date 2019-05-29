Marlies Marcel, 74 years old, passed away unexpectedly on May 24, 2019. She is now in the arms of our Lord and Savior.



Marlies was born on the 4th of October, 1944 in Kassel, Germany. She is preceded in death by both parents, Martha and Ralph Williams of Rhode Island. Marlies grew up in Harmony, RI along with her 4 surviving sisters; Helen, Linda, Sharon and Marlene.



Marlies attended high school in Providence, RI graduating in 1962. She spent many years in the clerical field until relocating to Florida where she obtained her Real Estate license and was in Rental and Property management in Boca Grande until she retired.



Marlies is survived by her loving husband of 40+ years, Aiden; 3 daughters Kimberly Adams and Dennine Louk of Englewood and Marlies Redding of Lakeland, FL; 4 grandchildren, Joshua Sherman, Jessica Lackey and twins Sommer and Page Sherman; and 2 great-grandchildren, Adelynn and Ryan Lackey.



Funeral services will be held on May 30th with visitation at 1:30pm followed by the service at 2:00pm at Gulf Pines Memorial Chapel. Following the service a gathering of remembrance will be held at 12361 Prudential Ave, Pt Charlotte, FL.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Suncoast Humane Society in honor of Marlies and her love of animals would be greatly appreciated.



Lemon Bay Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Read More Listen to Obituary