Marlin Charles Long, 88, of Port Charlotte passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Lee Memorial Hospital in Ft. Myers.
Born on April 3, 1931 in Paxinos, Pennsylvania to the late John and Goldie Peifer Long, he has served in the U. S. Army. A resident of Charlotte County for twenty years coming from Lewisburg, Pennsylvania he was a member of Hope Lutheran Church.
Marlin loved the Florida life, hunting and fishing. He loved his RV and the time he spent traveling around staying in touch with his family.
He was a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W.
He is pre-deceased by his son, David Long and five brothers.
Survivors include his loving wife of fifty years: Dr. Margaret Jack Long; three sons: Richard (Patty) Long of Kailua, Hawaii; Marlin and Steven Stock both of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren and five great-grandchild.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10 Am until service time at 11 Am at Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell Avenue, Port Charlotte, Florida 33981 with Rev. Jen Schaefer, officiating. Interment will follow at Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery at 2:30 Pm with Army Honors.
Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements.
