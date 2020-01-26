Home

POWERED BY

Services
Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
14200 Hopewell Avenue
Port Charlotte, FL
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Hope Lutheran Church
14200 Hopewell Avenue
Port Charlotte, FL
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:30 PM
Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlin Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlin Charles Long

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlin Charles Long Obituary
Marlin Charles Long, 88, of Port Charlotte passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Lee Memorial Hospital in Ft. Myers.

Born on April 3, 1931 in Paxinos, Pennsylvania to the late John and Goldie Peifer Long, he has served in the U. S. Army. A resident of Charlotte County for twenty years coming from Lewisburg, Pennsylvania he was a member of Hope Lutheran Church.

Marlin loved the Florida life, hunting and fishing. He loved his RV and the time he spent traveling around staying in touch with his family.

He was a member of the American Legion and the V.F.W.

He is pre-deceased by his son, David Long and five brothers.

Survivors include his loving wife of fifty years: Dr. Margaret Jack Long; three sons: Richard (Patty) Long of Kailua, Hawaii; Marlin and Steven Stock both of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren and five great-grandchild.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10 Am until service time at 11 Am at Hope Lutheran Church, 14200 Hopewell Avenue, Port Charlotte, Florida 33981 with Rev. Jen Schaefer, officiating. Interment will follow at Sarasota National Veterans Cemetery at 2:30 Pm with Army Honors.

Englewood Community Funeral Home has been selected to handle arrangements.

You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -