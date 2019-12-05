|
|
Martha C. Lee 1/20/1939 - 11/27/2019
Sadly Martha C. Lee ( Marti) passed away peacefully on Wednesday Nov 27, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Fl. Born January 20, 1939 in Washington, DC.
She attended Washington & Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia. In 1956 she married the love of her life Howard A. Lee (Nebin). Together they raised 3 boys in Virginia, they relocated to Port Charlotte, Florida in 1981. Marti & Nebin opened Lee Ironworks in Charlotte Harbor along with two
of their son's Jeff & Bob. During those early years of the family business Marti also worked at WCCF radio in Punta Gorda. Marti enjoyed her daily work as the secretary/bookkeeper at Lee Ironworks until September of this year.
Marti was a fun-loving rebel who could mix it up with the best of them. She was a straight shooter and you knew exactly how she felt. We will all miss her colorful sass and loving heart.
Marti was preceded in death by her husband Howard A. Lee, her parents Harry & Dorothy
Calhoun and her loving sister Janet Fondnazio.
She leaves her legacy behind with her three Son's: Howard A Lee, Jr (Hal) and his wife Annette, Robert Allen Lee (Bob) and his wife Jill, Jeffrey Andrey Lee (Jeff) and his wife Cathy. Seven Grandchildren: Adam Lee, Christopher Lee, Connor Lee, Chelsea Van Wyk, Hannah Lee, Sarah Lee & Molly Lee. Four Great grandchildren: Caiden, Chloe, Carrick & Orion. Her loving brother Harry Calhoun and his wife Barbara.
Marti will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery to be beside Nebin once again.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 2-4PM at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.