Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 639-1171
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha C. Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha C. Lee Obituary
Martha C. Lee 1/20/1939 - 11/27/2019

Sadly Martha C. Lee ( Marti) passed away peacefully on Wednesday Nov 27, 2019 in Port Charlotte, Fl. Born January 20, 1939 in Washington, DC.

She attended Washington & Lee High School in Arlington, Virginia. In 1956 she married the love of her life Howard A. Lee (Nebin). Together they raised 3 boys in Virginia, they relocated to Port Charlotte, Florida in 1981. Marti & Nebin opened Lee Ironworks in Charlotte Harbor along with two

of their son's Jeff & Bob. During those early years of the family business Marti also worked at WCCF radio in Punta Gorda. Marti enjoyed her daily work as the secretary/bookkeeper at Lee Ironworks until September of this year.

Marti was a fun-loving rebel who could mix it up with the best of them. She was a straight shooter and you knew exactly how she felt. We will all miss her colorful sass and loving heart.

Marti was preceded in death by her husband Howard A. Lee, her parents Harry & Dorothy

Calhoun and her loving sister Janet Fondnazio.

She leaves her legacy behind with her three Son's: Howard A Lee, Jr (Hal) and his wife Annette, Robert Allen Lee (Bob) and his wife Jill, Jeffrey Andrey Lee (Jeff) and his wife Cathy. Seven Grandchildren: Adam Lee, Christopher Lee, Connor Lee, Chelsea Van Wyk, Hannah Lee, Sarah Lee & Molly Lee. Four Great grandchildren: Caiden, Chloe, Carrick & Orion. Her loving brother Harry Calhoun and his wife Barbara.

Marti will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery to be beside Nebin once again.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 2-4PM at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -